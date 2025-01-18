Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Phoenix 20-20, Detroit 21-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $68.00

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Phoenix Suns at 4:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.

The Pistons are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 229.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 111-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pacers.

Despite the defeat, the Pistons had strong showings from Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr., who earned 25 points.

Even though they lost, the Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pacers only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, the Suns beat the Wizards 130-123 on Thursday. Phoenix pushed the score to 104-83 by the end of the third, a deficit Washington cut but never quite recovered from.

It was another big night for Devin Booker, who had 37 points in addition to five assists and two steals. His evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 21-20. As for Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 20-20 record this season.

The Pistons beat the Suns 133-125 in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or do the Suns have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.