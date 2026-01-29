It's another loaded slate of NBA action on Thursday, giving new users another opportunity to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Eight NBA games are on tap tonight, including Bucks vs. Wizards at 7 p.m. ET and Thunder vs. Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by inputting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will then credit your account with $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you desire, but bonus bets expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

The Washington Wizards are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams limp into tonight's contest. The Wizards are 1-9 in their last 10 games, while the Bucks have lost six of their past seven contests. The Bucks have dominated this series in recent years, winning 14 of the past 20 meetings against Washington. The Bucks are favored by 2.5 points on the road, according to the latest NBA odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5.

A Western Conference showdown is set to take place when the Oklahoma City Thunder battle the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 8-3 in their last 11 games, but just 1-4 against the spread in their past five meetings against Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 2-5 in their last seven games, but are coming off a 118-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks last night. The Thunder are favored by 6.5 points on Thursday, while the over/under is 225.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its users with several tools to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, set maximum wager size limits, and take timeouts. FanDuel also offers users state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.