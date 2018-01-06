Giannis has a clever plan that involves picking LeBron first for his All-Star team

Giannis Antetokounmpo currently leads all NBA players in votes for this season's All-Star Game, ahead of LeBron James. There's still plenty of time left for that to change with fan voting not ending until Jan. 15, but if the current results hold up for Giannis, he'll not only be a starter in the All-Star Game, but also captain of one of the two All-Star teams.

With the NBA going to a new captain-based format this season, the two captains -- the top vote-getters from each conference -- will draft the All-Star teams from a pool of players. Antetokounmpo was asked who he would select with the first pick in that draft and he kept it simple.

"So, first of all, if my teammates aren't available -- I'm going with my teammates -- I'd gotta go with LeBron James," Antetokounmpo said with a laugh. "The best player in the world. We can have a good relationship in free agency -- you never know, he might come play here." via ESPN

It's no surprise that Antetokounmpo would take his Bucks teammates first -- expect the first pick of these drafts to always be teammates first and the rest second. However, Milwaukee may not have anyone else playing in the All-Star Game so Giannis would likely just keep it simple and take the best player in the world. He could get creative and try to split up the multiple Warriors that will inevitably be playing in the game, but sometimes it's the simple answer that works best.

The potential scenario where Antetokounmpo tries to use it as a way to recruit LeBron is funny though. He appears to understand that the event is meant to be all in good fun even with the players wanting to win the game itself.