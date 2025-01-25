Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-18, Golden State 22-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Warriors will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Lakers better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when the Warriors really get things going. Everything went the Warriors' way against the Bulls on Thursday as the Warriors made off with a 131-106 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory Golden State has posted since January 2nd.

The Warriors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Lakers made easy work of the Celtics on Thursday and carried off a 117-96 win. With Los Angeles ahead 67-48 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Lakers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Anthony Davis, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Davis has been hot for a while, having posted two or more blocks the last nine times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Austin Reaves, who had 23 points plus six assists.

The victory got Golden State back to even at 22-22. As for Los Angeles, they pushed their record up to 24-18 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Warriors have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 46.5 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Lakers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.3. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Lakers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking Golden State against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs at home.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Golden State and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.