In what has been a difficult season for the Miami Heat, veteran Kevin Love is doing what he can to keep the mood light in the locker room. Throughout the drama between Jimmy Butler and the Heat, Love has been provided some much needed humor on social media.

Love's social media routine really took off when the Heat announced they were suspending Butler and would be listening to trade offers for the superstar. That's when Love posted a photo of himself and his teammates photoshopped on the heads of Boyz II Men accompanied by the song "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."

Since then, Love has posted about the saga here and there. Speaking with the "Miami Herald", Love said he has been trying to provide "levity" for the entire team.

"That's the word I've been using," Love said. "I mean, the good news is people know not to take me too seriously when it comes to stuff like this."

Once Butler served his seven-game suspension and returned to action last week, it seemed like he might be sticking around for at least the immediate future. To celebrate, Love posted the famous scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street" in which Leonardo Dicaprio's character announces, "I'm not f---ing leaving!"

Love admitted that the drama around Butler's situation has worn on the team at times, so everyone has welcomed the humor he's brought on social media. Even the coaching staff and front office have been on board.

"I do think there is, in a heavy situation or a time where it can be a dark cloud over everything, I think that that levity brings just a breath of fresh air," Love said. "Guys get engaged in it and it's fun. And the fan base gets engaged in it. They love it, the front office has been super cool about it, the coaching staff finds it funny, as well."

With Butler in the lineup on Sunday, the Heat managed to snap a three-game losing skid with a 128-107 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Now in the thick of the playoff race, perhaps Miami can make a push up the standings as Love keeps everyone laughing.