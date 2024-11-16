The Milwaukee Bucks (4-8) will try to extend their first winning streak of the season when they face the Charlotte Hornets (4-7) on Saturday afternoon. Milwaukee wrapped up a three-game homestand with wins over the Raptors and Pistons earlier this week, but it is still in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte is returning home following back-to-back road losses to the 76ers and Magic after winning two straight home games last week. The Bucks won all four meetings between these teams last season.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. The Bucks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under is 217.5 points.

Hornets vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -3.5

Hornets vs. Bucks over/under: 217.5 points

Hornets vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -165, Hornets +139

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte opened the month with back-to-back home losses to Boston, but it responded with home victories over the Pistons and Pacers last week. Brandon Miller scored off an offensive rebound at the buzzer to give the Hornets a 108-107 win over the Pistons, while forward Miles Bridges scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Hornets added a 103-83 win over the Pacers, as LaMelo Ball poured in 17 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Ball is averaging a whopping 29.9 points per game, leading Charlotte in scoring in all but two games. Milwaukee is without one of its top scorers in Damian Lillard, who is dealing with a concussion. The Bucks have lost five straight road games, while the Hornets have covered the spread in four of their last six games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee generated some momentum on Wednesday when it picked up a 127-120 win over Detroit, as Giannis Antetokounmpo had 59 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots. He has led the team in scoring in four straight games, giving them plenty of firepower even without Lillard on the court. Antetokounmpo scored all but two of Milwaukee's 24 points in the first quarter.

The Bucks have a winning streak for the first time this season, posting victories in three of their last five games. Charlotte is coming off a season-low point total in Orlando while also turning the ball over a season-high 22 times. Milwaukee has dominated this head-to-head series, winning five straight games and covering in four of them. See which team to pick here.

