Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Boston 9-3, Brooklyn 5-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

The Celtics are 9-1 against the Nets since April of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Having just played yesterday, the Boston Celtics will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Despite being away, the Celtics are looking at a 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

The experts predicted the Celtics would be headed in after a victory, but the Hawks made sure that didn't happen. The Celtics were just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 117-116 to the Hawks. The loss hurts even more since Boston was up 75-60 with 8:32 left in the third.

The Celtics' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Derrick White, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points plus six rebounds and five assists, and Jaylen Brown, who went 14 for 22 en route to 37 points plus five rebounds. With that strong performance, Brown is now averaging an impressive 25.6 points per game.

The Celtics struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Hawks pulled down 20.

Meanwhile, the Nets sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 107-105 win over the Pelicans on Monday.

Boston's defeat dropped their record down to 9-3. As for Brooklyn, their victory bumped their record up to 5-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: The Celtics have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 18.5 threes per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Celtics didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Nets in their previous meeting on Friday, but they still walked away with a 108-104 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Celtics since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a big 8.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.