Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Utah 10-32, Memphis 30-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.25

What to Know

Jazz fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Jazz might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 27 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Jazz couldn't handle the Thunder and fell 123-114. Utah hasn't had much luck with Oklahoma City recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Walker Kessler, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 15 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up nine offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2023.

Even though they lost, the Jazz smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Friday. They walked away with a 139-126 victory over New Orleans.

The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to Luke Kennard, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus six assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr., who went 10 for 16 en route to 29 points plus seven assists and five rebounds.

Utah's defeat dropped their record down to 10-32. As for Memphis, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 30-15 record this season.

While only the Grizzlies took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 11.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be Utah's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

The Jazz couldn't quite finish off the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in October of 2024 and fell 126-124. Can the Jazz avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 10.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245.5 points.

Series History

Memphis and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.