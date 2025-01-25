Who's Playing
Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Utah 10-32, Memphis 30-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $8.25
What to Know
Jazz fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Jazz might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 27 turnovers on Wednesday.
Last Wednesday, the Jazz couldn't handle the Thunder and fell 123-114. Utah hasn't had much luck with Oklahoma City recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Walker Kessler, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 15 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up nine offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2023.
Even though they lost, the Jazz smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Friday. They walked away with a 139-126 victory over New Orleans.
The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to Luke Kennard, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus six assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr., who went 10 for 16 en route to 29 points plus seven assists and five rebounds.
Utah's defeat dropped their record down to 10-32. As for Memphis, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 30-15 record this season.
While only the Grizzlies took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 11.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be Utah's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).
The Jazz couldn't quite finish off the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in October of 2024 and fell 126-124. Can the Jazz avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Memphis is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 10.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245.5 points.
Series History
Memphis and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Oct 23, 2024 - Memphis 126 vs. Utah 124
- Nov 29, 2023 - Memphis 105 vs. Utah 91
- Nov 10, 2023 - Utah 127 vs. Memphis 121
- Nov 01, 2023 - Utah 133 vs. Memphis 109
- Feb 15, 2023 - Memphis 117 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 08, 2023 - Memphis 123 vs. Utah 118
- Oct 31, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. Memphis 105
- Oct 29, 2022 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 123
- Apr 05, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. Memphis 115
- Jan 28, 2022 - Memphis 119 vs. Utah 109