Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: San Antonio 1-2, Oklahoma City 3-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

What to Know

Spurs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center.

The Spurs are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to the Rockets 106-101.

Even though they lost, the Spurs smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, on Sundaythe Hawks kept up with the Thunder until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. Everything went the Thunder's way against the Hawks as the Thunder made off with a 128-104 win. Winning may never get old, but Oklahoma City sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

The Thunder's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who almost dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, and Chet Holmgren, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Holmgren also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in April.

San Antonio now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Oklahoma City, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Spurs have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 50 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Thunder struggle in that department as they've been averaging 49.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Spurs were pulverized by the Thunder 127-89 when the teams last played back in April. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Spurs were down 68-35.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 12.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.