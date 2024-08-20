Isaiah Thomas will be back in Sacramento this week. The Kings are bringing in a group of free agents, including the 35-year-old guard, to work out with their players, per Fox40's Sean Cunningham

Thomas played six games for the Phoenix Suns and four games for the G League's Salt Lake City Stars last season. He spent the first three years of his career with the Kings after they drafted him with the No. 60 pick in 2011. Thomas' tenure in Sacramento ended with a sign-and-trade in the 2014 offseason, but he remains beloved there.

Also taking part in these workouts, per Fox40: guard Lonnie Walker IV, forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and big man Tony Bradley.

Last month, Thomas told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth that he was "talking to a few teams" and waiting for an opportunity. "I want to play a year or two more," he said. Days later, he and a few other veteran free agents worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Thomas finished fifth in MVP voting in 2017 as a member of the Boston Celtics, but played through a hip injury at the end of that season. That injury turned out to be career-changing, as he has not played more than 40 games in a season since.

Walker, 25, stands out on the list of available free agents, coming off a productive season with the Brooklyn Nets in which he shot 38.4% from 3-point range on good volume and averaged 20.1 points per 36 minutes.

Toscano-Anderson played 11 games for the Kings in 2023-24 but finished the season with the G League's Mexico City Capitanes. Bradley spent last season with the G League's Texas Legends.