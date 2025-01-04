The Orlando Magic have been decimated by injuries to key players this season, and it looks like we can add another to the list as guard Jalen Suggs left Friday's 106-97 win over the Raptors in a wheelchair.

Suggs appeared to injure his back as he extended to jump a passing lane late in the second quarter. Nobody made contact with him, which makes it even scarier. He was on the floor for quite a while and in obvious pain before being wheeled off with a towel over his head.

So far there hasn't been any word as to the specific injury Suggs sustained; we can only hope it isn't as serious as it looked. Suggs is having a solid season as one of the top perimeter defenders in the league who is proving he can score the ball, albeit as a pretty inefficient shooter. He had scored at least 24 points in three of his last four games and averaged just under 19 for the month of December.

The Magic have already been without Paolo Banchero for the last two months (he is ramping up for his return), and Franz Wagner for the last month. Both suffered the same injury, a torn oblique. Moe Wagner is also out for the season with a torn ACL. And now Suggs.

These are significant blows, but give the Magic credit as they have managed to keep their head above water at 21-15, good enough for the East's No. 4 seed. Having said that, they are tied in the loss column with No. 6 Miami. If Suggs is out for a chunk of time, just as Banchero and hopefully Wagner are getting back, it will be yet another challenge for the Magic to endure a long absence from one of their best players.