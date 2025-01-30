The Utah Jazz will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night for a Western Conference clash. Utah is 10-35 on the season and currently sits last in the West standings, while Minnesota is 25-21 and is the seventh seed. The Timberwolves have won the last five head-to-head matchups and have also covered the spread in four of those five meetings.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Minnesota is a 7-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Timberwolves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 224.5. Before you make any Timberwolves vs. Jazz picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves spread: Utah +7

Jazz vs. Timberwolves over/under: 224.5 points

Jazz vs. Timberwolves money line: Utah +236, Minnesota -296

Jazz vs. Timberwolves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz are headed into Thursday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their seventh straight game on Tuesday. They fell 114-103 to the Warriors. The losing side was boosted by Collin Sexton, who went 12 for 19 en route to 30 points while adding two steals.

Utah has now failed to cover the spread in each of its last three outings but was without seven key players against Golden State. However, Lauri Markkanen is expected to return to action on Thursday and he's averaging 19.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves walked away with a 121-113 victory over Phoenix on Wednesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 7:41 mark of the second quarter, when Minnesota was facing a 44-32 deficit.

The Timberwolves' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Julius Randle, who went 10 for 16 en route to 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Additionally, Anthony Edwards went 11 for 20 en route to 33 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

How to make Jazz vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Utah vs. Minnesota and is leaning Over the total, projecting 228 combined points.

So who wins Jazz vs. Wolves on Thursday, and which side of the spread has all of the value?