The Sacramento Kings have reportedly fired coach Mike Brown, per ESPN. The Kings were off to a slow start this season, posting a 13-18 record, which puts them on the outside looking in of the playoff and play-in picture at the end of December.

Brown became head coach of the Kings ahead of the 2022-23 season. In his first season, he took the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 16 seasons, which was the longest active playoff drought in NBA history, and longest across the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL. Brown earned Coach of the Year honors that season, as the Kings looked to be on an upward trajectory.

As of late there have been trade rumors circulating about star point guard De'Aaron Fox's, so the future is uncertain in Sacramento.

But after a successful season in his first year at the helm, Sacramento regressed last season and missed the playoffs after losing in the play-in round to the New Orleans Pelicans. This season has by far been the most disappointing, as they're currently on a five-game losing steak, have lost 12 of their last 17 games and have a league-leading 13 clutch losses, a surprising number given Fox and DeMar DeRozan are amongst the best clutch players in the league.

Brown also had previous head coaching stops with the Cavaliers and Lakers and has a career record of 454-304 (.599) in the regular season.

Mike Brown era with Kings

Season Record Playoffs 2022-23 48-34 No. 3 seed in West, lost in first round 2023-24 46-36 No. 9 seed in West, lost in play-in 2024-25 13-18 TBD

CBS Sports will continue to update this story.