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Knicks vs. Cavaliers score: Live Game 4 updates with New York on verge of first NBA Finals trip since 1999

The Knicks are looking to finish off a sweep on Monday night and head to their first NBA Finals of the 21st century

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The New York Knicks are on the verge of the NBA Finals for the first time in the 21st century. The Knicks have a 3-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and can complete a sweep in Monday night's Game 4. If the Knicks win, they'll make the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

It's been an incredible postseason for the Knicks, who carry a 10-game winning streak into ECF Game 4. They haven't lost since Game 3 of the first round against Atlanta on April 23. In more than a month since, the Knicks are 10-0, winning three straight games to close out the Hawks, sweeping the 76ers in the second round and jumping out to a 3-0 lead against the Cavs. Game 1 of these East Finals featured the most memorable win of the run as the Knicks erased a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to storm back for an overtime win last Tuesday.

The Cavs, meanwhile, have struggled to shoot since the fourth quarter of Game 1. The Cavaliers are shooting just 42.9% from the floor and 29.4% from the field through three games. Cleveland likes the looks the team is getting, though, and coach Kenny Atkinson has insisted his team is winning the games "analytically."

What does Game 4 have in store? CBS Sports will be providing live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the night. Follow along below.

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This is getting out of hand

After a Landry Shamet 3 in transition, the Knicks are up 46-26 with 10:27 left in the second quarter. New York is now on a 32-9 run and it's shooting 8 for 15 from deep. (Deuce McBride also hit a 3 early in the second quarter.)

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson called a quick timeout. If Cleveland doesn't make a run now, uh-oh. The Knicks closed out their first two series with massive blowouts, and it looks like this could end the same way.

 
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Knicks close first quarter on 24-9 run

The Cavs started Game 4 pretty well, but then New York took over. Heading into the second quarter, the Knicks are up 38-26.

As has been the case for most of the series, Cleveland has not been able to slow New York down. The Knicks have a 13-3 advantage in fast break points, an 18-6 advantage in points in the paint and they've shot 6 for 12 from 3-point range. (The Cavs are 4 for 14 from deep.)

Here's Mikal Bridges finishing an ambitious alley-oop from Josh Hart in transition by tipping the ball in:

And here are three of Donovan Mitchell's game-high 12 points:

Also worth noting: Matthew Dellavedova is at the game. Here he is wielding a sword:

 
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Mitchell starts strong

Halfway through the first quarter, the Cavaliers are up 17-16 and Donovan Mitchell has 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting. He's been extremely aggressive, and he's hit a couple of tough 3s.

Cleveland's other seven points have been scored by Evan Mobley: A nice finish over Karl-Anthony Towns, a putback dunk and a 3 from Mitchell.

One issue for the Cavs, though: New York already has six fast break points. Cleveland's transition D was terrible in Game 3, and it hasn't been great tonight, either.
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