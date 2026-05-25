Knicks vs. Cavaliers score: Live Game 4 updates with New York on verge of first NBA Finals trip since 1999

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The New York Knicks are on the verge of the NBA Finals for the first time in the 21st century. The Knicks have a 3-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and can complete a sweep in Monday night's Game 4. If the Knicks win, they'll make the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

It's been an incredible postseason for the Knicks, who carry a 10-game winning streak into ECF Game 4. They haven't lost since Game 3 of the first round against Atlanta on April 23. In more than a month since, the Knicks are 10-0, winning three straight games to close out the Hawks, sweeping the 76ers in the second round and jumping out to a 3-0 lead against the Cavs. Game 1 of these East Finals featured the most memorable win of the run as the Knicks erased a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to storm back for an overtime win last Tuesday.

The Cavs, meanwhile, have struggled to shoot since the fourth quarter of Game 1. The Cavaliers are shooting just 42.9% from the floor and 29.4% from the field through three games. Cleveland likes the looks the team is getting, though, and coach Kenny Atkinson has insisted his team is winning the games "analytically."

What does Game 4 have in store? CBS Sports will be providing live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the night. Follow along below.