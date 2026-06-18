Knicks parade live updates: New York celebrates first NBA championship in 53 years

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

It's time to celebrate in New York. Or, rather, keep celebrating. The New York Knicks' championship parade is underway on Thursday after winning their first NBA title in 53 years. The Knicks, led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win the 2026 NBA Finals. Brunson and the Knicks were the kings of the comeback, erasing a double-digit deficit in all of their wins against the Spurs -- that includes a historic 29-point comeback in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday.

Now, the Knicks get a ticker-tape parade through the "Canyon of Heroes" in Lower Manhattan. The parade starts at The Battery and runs up Broadway to City Hall.

"To have the fans that we have in New York City, and be able to bring home a championship after all these years is absolutely amazing," Knicks coach Mike Brown said after the Game 5 win. "It's a surreal feeling."

Knicks championship parade details

Time : 10 a.m. ET | Date : Thursday, June 18

: 10 a.m. ET | : Thursday, June 18 Location : Canyon of Heroes -- Lower Manhattan

: Canyon of Heroes -- Lower Manhattan Live stream: CBS News New York

CBS Sports will have updates, video and reaction from the Knicks parade throughout the day. Follow along below.