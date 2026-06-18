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Knicks parade live updates: New York celebrates first NBA championship in 53 years

The Knicks and their fans will keep the party going on Thursday as they hold a ticker-tape parade through Manhattan

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It's time to celebrate in New York. Or, rather, keep celebrating. The New York Knicks' championship parade is underway on Thursday after winning their first NBA title in 53 years. The Knicks, led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win the 2026 NBA Finals. Brunson and the Knicks were the kings of the comeback, erasing a double-digit deficit in all of their wins against the Spurs -- that includes a historic 29-point comeback in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday.

Now, the Knicks get a ticker-tape parade through the "Canyon of Heroes" in Lower Manhattan. The parade starts at The Battery and runs up Broadway to City Hall.

"To have the fans that we have in New York City, and be able to bring home a championship after all these years is absolutely amazing," Knicks coach Mike Brown said after the Game 5 win. "It's a surreal feeling."

Knicks championship parade details

  • Time: 10 a.m. ET | Date: Thursday, June 18
  • Location: Canyon of Heroes -- Lower Manhattan
  • Live streamCBS News New York

CBS Sports will have updates, video and reaction from the Knicks parade throughout the day. Follow along below.

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Knicks legend Clyde Frazier in attendance for the parade

Frazier looks like the mayor of the city as he waves to the fans along the parade route. Frazier was a member of the previous two Knicks championship teams in 1970 and 1973, and is currently a color commentator for Knicks games.

 
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Karl-Anthony Towns hoisting the Eastern Conference Finals trophy in the parade

The parade has started and the first players we're seeing are KAT and OG Anunoby.

 
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Fans are climbing on top of scaffolding to get a view of their championship Knicks

People have been camping out for this parade since 5 a.m. this morning, and the NYPD said that fan pens were full two and a half hours before the parade even started. But those capacity limitations weren't going to stop resourceful Knicks fans. Some have resorted to climbing light posts, fire escape ladders and scaffolding to get a decent view of the parade.

 
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Knicks coach Mike Brown already celebrating with fans

The Knicks parade hasn't kicked off yet, but Brown is already high-fiving fans along the route as everyone gets set for what will undoubtedly be a massive celebration in Manhattan.

 
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The dog still wins but I love Baby Brunson's headband

Kate Feldman
June 18, 2026, 2:12 PM
Jun. 18, 2026, 10:12 am EDT
 
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Kate Feldman
June 18, 2026, 2:09 PM
Jun. 18, 2026, 10:09 am EDT
 
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The most important Knick

 
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From Sam Quinn on the street

 
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Welcome to New York

Maybe it's on us for underestimating Knicks fans, but Manhattan filled up a lot faster than we expected. NYPD announced around 7:30 a.m. (two and a half hours before the parade kicks off!) that all viewing pens along the route are already full. I guess the first title in many people's lives will get you out of bed early.
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