Knicks vs. Bucks odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 2 predictions from advanced computer

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 17-3 overall and 8-1 at home, while New York is 4-16 overall and 1-8 on the road. Milwaukee is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5. The Bucks have won 11 in a row overall and a win Monday would give them 12 consecutive victories for the first time since 1981-82. The Knicks have matched their worst 20-game start in team history from 2014-15.

Milwaukee took its game on Saturday with ease, bagging a 137-96 win over Charlotte. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and nine rebounds. Antetokounmpo had a double-double in every game this season until Saturday. During Milwaukee's winning streak he is averaging 32.4 points and 12.7 rebounds

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 58-58 at halftime, but New York was not quite Boston's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday in a 113-104 loss against the Celtics.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 26 points. New York was without Marcus Morris (neck spasms) and lost Frank Ntilikina to a back injury.

The Bucks come into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 120.3. On the other end of the spectrum, the Knicks are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 101.6 on average.

