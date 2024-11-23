The Utah Jazz (3-12) will try to snap their four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (9-6) on Saturday evening. Utah is in last place in the Western Conference standings following its 126-118 loss to San Antonio on Thursday. New York went 3-0 during its homestand last weekend, beating the Nets (twice) and Wizards before opening its current road trip with a win at Phoenix on Wednesday. The Knicks are in third place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Cavaliers and Celtics.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Delta Center. The Knicks are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under is 231.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Knicks vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -8.5

Jazz vs. Knicks over/under: 231.5 points

Jazz vs. Knicks money line: Knicks: -420, Jazz: +320

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah ultimately came up short against San Antonio on Thursday night, but the Jazz held a 20-point lead in the first half of that game. Lauri Markkanen poured in 27 points, while Keyonte George added 19 points. Backup Brice Sensabaugh had 13 of his 18 points in the first half, making the most of his minutes.

Markkanen leads Utah with 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while center John Collins is adding 17.6 points and 8.3 rebounds. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (foot) and center Walker Kessler (hip) are both game-time decisions. Utah has covered the spread in five of its last six home games against New York.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is trending in the opposite direction, rattling off four consecutive wins to move into third place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks beat the Nets in back-to-back games last weekend before blowing out Washington on Monday. They kickstarted their five-game road trip with a 138-122 win over the Suns, easily covering the spread as 5-point favorites.

Star point guard Jalen Brunson had 36 points and 10 assists, while forward Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 10 rebounds. All five New York starters finished with at least 14 points in the win over shorthanded Phoenix. Utah has historically been a difficult place to play, but the Jazz are now just 2-12 in their last 14 home games.

How to make Jazz vs. Knicks picks

