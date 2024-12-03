We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks will host the Orlando Magic in a 2024 NBA Cup Game as a part of the in-season tournament. Both the Knicks and Magic are 3-0 in East Group A, with Tuesday's winner clinching the group and advancing in the 2024 NBA Cup. The Magic can lose and still advance as a wild card if they don't lose by more than 37 points or if they lose in overtime. The Knicks need to win to advance. New York is 12-8 overall and 6-2 at home, while Orlando is 15-7 overall and 6-7 on the road.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 215 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 116-80 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Magic and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Magic spread: Knicks -4.5

Knicks vs. Magic over/under: 215 points

Knicks vs. Magic money line: Knicks -189, Magic: +157

ORL: The Magic have covered the spread in six straight games

NYK: The Knicks have covered the spread in their last two homes games

Knicks vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Knicks vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Magic can cover

Along with covering the spread in six straight games, the Magic are 12-1 overall and against the spread (ATS) over their last 13 games. Franz Wagner has been one of the top scorers in the league over the last few weeks, and the fourth-year small forward is averaging a career-high 23.4 ppg. Wagner has scored at least 20 points in 12 of the 13 games during this 12-1 stretch as Orlando continues to roll even with Paolo Banchero, last year's leading scorer, out with a torn oblique over the entire 12-1 stretch.

The Magic have the No. 1 scoring defense in the league, and that's been crucial to the team's success. Orlando is allowing just 102.3 ppg and has held opponents to 100 points or fewer in four of its last five contests. The Magic are allowing the fewest offensive rebounds per game (8.7), limiting opportunities for second chances and easy baskets, and they are the No. 4 total rebounding team (49.9 per game) in the league. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York also enters playing some of its best basketball of the season as the Knicks are 7-2 over their last nine games. New York has won back-to-back contests, most recently defeating the Pelicans, 118-85, on Sunday. The Knicks have won their last three home games by an average of 23.7 points per game, going 2-0-1 ATS over that span.

Mikal Bridges had his best scoring game as a member of the Knicks on Sunday with 31 points on 12 of 19 shooting. He's averaging just 16.3 points, which is less than what Knicks fans expected after acquiring him from the Nets this offseason. However, with a lineup that includes Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby all healthy, New York hasn't needed Bridges to be a top scorer. New York's offensive depth may be too much for even Orlando's elite defense to contain, as the Knicks have the second-best field goal percentage (49.7%) in the league. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 212 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Magic spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 116-80 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.