The Detroit Pistons (1-4) will try to build on their first win of the season when they host the New York Knicks (2-2) on Friday night. Detroit snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak with a 105-95 win at Philadelphia on Wednesday, springing the upset as a 4-point underdog. New York is getting set for the second game of a four-game road trip after beating Miami on Wednesday. The Knicks have won 15 straight meetings between these teams after sweeping the three-game season series last year.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. New York is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under is 217.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Knicks vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: Pistons +6.5

Pistons vs. Knicks over/under: 217.5 points

Pistons vs. Knicks money line: Pistons: +214, Knicks: -263

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit failed to cover the spread in its first two losses of the season, but it has bounced back with three solid performances since then. The Pistons covered the spread in losses to the Celtics and Heat before taking down Philadelphia as 4-point underdogs on Wednesday. Power forward Tobias Harris posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in his return to Philadelphia, while shooting guard Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 23 points.

Shooting guard Cade Cunningham leads Detroit with 25.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game, going over the 20-point mark in all five games. Ivey is off to a strong start as well, averaging 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. New York is 1-4 in its last five road games dating back to last season, and it has covered the spread twice in its last six games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

This series has been extremely lopsided in recent years, as New York has won 15 consecutive meetings dating back to 2020. The Knicks swept the season series last year, including a 124-99 victory in March. They have covered the spread at an 11-3-1 clip across those 15 games, and they have won seven straight games at Detroit.

New York is coming off its first road win of the season, beating Miami as a 1.5-point favorite on Wednesday night. Power forward Karl-Anthony Towns (questionable, wrist), who was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions in the league, poured in 44 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a breakout performance. Small forward Josh Hart also posted a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, while point guard Jalen Brunson chipped in 22 points and nine assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Knicks picks

