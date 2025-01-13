We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons. New York is 26-14 overall and 13-6 at home, while Detroit is 20-19 overall and 10-10 on the road. The two teams have split their two matchups this season with the road team winning each time, and the Pistons' 120-111 victory over the Knicks on Dec. 7 snapped a 16-game New York winning streak against Detroit.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 223 points.

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -7.5

Pistons vs. Knicks over/under: 223 points

Pistons vs. Knicks money line: Knicks: -330, Pistons: +260

NYK: The Knicks are 10-7-1 against the spread (ATS) at home



DET: The Pistons are 9-5-1 ATS as an away underdog



Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are coming off a 140-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday behind 44 points and six assists from Jalen Brunson. The 28-year-old guard only played 29 minutes though after suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter, so that's an injury to monitor for Monday. Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 points and 18 rebounds as he can take on a larger offensive burden if Brunson is out. Cameron Payne was a key contributor off the bench with 18 points over 14 minutes and could play an expanded role either way, especially if Brunson is out.

The Knicks have been one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the league, ranking seventh in scoring at 117.2 points per game and eighth in scoring defense at 110.4 ppg. That +6.8 scoring margin is fifth-best in the NBA en route to the fifth-best winning percentage (.650) in the league. New York has the third-best shooting percentage (49.5%) and is coming off its best scoring performance of the season with 140 points on 58% shooting on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons are coming off a 123-114 victory over the Raptors on Saturday to improve to 9-2 over their last 11 games. After being one of the worst teams in the NBA over the last few seasons, the Pistons' offseason acquisitions and younger players' ascensions have Detroit already near its best win total over the last six seasons. The Pistons enter Monday with 20 victories, and they've only won more than 20 games over in an entire season once over the last six years.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is becoming one of the top superstars in the league. He's averaging 24.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. Malik Beasley, Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. were all veteran signings this offseason, and the three are each averaging more than 10 ppg as key pieces in Detroit's turnaround. The Pistons are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games as the underdogs as they now have the talent to compete with even the best teams in the league. See which team to pick here.

