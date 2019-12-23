Knicks vs. Wizards odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 23 predictions from advanced computer simulation

The Washington Wizards will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 7-23 overall and 4-11 at home, while Washington is 8-20 overall and 4-13 on the road. The Wizards have won 18 of the past 21 meetings between the teams. The Knicks are 3-5 under interim coach Mike Miller. New York is favored by four points in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The night started off rough for New York on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. The Knicks fell to Milwaukee in a 123-102 loss. They were down 95-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. New York missed nine of its first 10 shots and fell behind 23-6 in the opening minutes.

The Knicks had won three of five before losing to Miami and Milwaukee by a combined 36 points on Friday and Saturday. Julius Randle led New York with 20 points and RJ Barrett added 17.

Meanwhile, Washington fell 125-108 to the Sixers on Sunday. Davis Bertans had a tough game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. It was the Wizards' third loss in a row and they have dropped 12 of their past 15 games.

Bradley Beal scored 36 points Saturday and has reached 30 points in three of his last four games. During the last 15 games, the Wizards have allowed at least 120 points eight times.

