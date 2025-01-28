The Los Angeles Lakers (26-18) travel to play the Philadelphia 76ers (17-27) on Tuesday night in a cross-conference showdown. The Lakers are in the midst of a six-game road trip. The Sixers have won two straight games. On Saturday, Philadelphia topped the Chicago Bulls 109-97. Meanwhile, the Lakers got 42 points from Anthony Davis and 22 from LeBron James as they topped the Charlotte Hornets 112-107 on Monday. This was their third straight win. Paul George (finger) and Joel Embiid (knee) are among the players ruled for for Philadelphia. Los Angeles, playing the second half of a back-to-back, hasn't released its injury report at this point.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Lakers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Sixers vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. 76ers spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Lakers vs. 76ers over/under: 217.5 points

Lakers vs. 76ers money line: Los Angeles -192, Philadelphia +160

LAL: The Lakers are 22-21-1 against the spread this season

PHI: The 76ers are 15-27-2 against the spread this season

Lakers vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward Anthony Davis is a two-way force in the frontcourt. He ranks eighth in the NBA in points (26.3) and sixth in rebounds (12.1) with 3.4 assists per game. He's compiled 32 double-doubles this season. In Monday's win over the Hornets, Davis finished with a huge line of 42 points, 23 rebounds and two blocks.

Guard Austin Reaves provides this group with a smooth ball handler in the backcourt. The 26-year-old averages 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He also knocks down 36% of his 3-pointers. In the Jan. 21 win over the Wizards, Reaves had 16 points and eight dimes.

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey is carrying the offense right now as the Sixers battle multiple key injuries. The Kentucky product is seventh in the NBA in points (26.6) with 3.5 rebounds and six assists. He's finished with at least 28 points in ten straight games. In his last outing against the Bulls, Maxey had 31 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. gives this group another shot creator. The Kansas product averages 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He's finished with 15-plus points in five of his last six games. On Jan. 24 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oubre Jr. had 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

SportsLine's model has simulated Lakers vs. Sixers and is leaning Over the total, projecting 223 combined points.

