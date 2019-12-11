Lakers vs. Magic odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from advanced computer

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 11-12 overall and 8-4 at home, while Los Angeles is 21-3 overall and 11-1 on the road. The Lakers have an 11-game away game winning streak as they open up a five-game road trip. They are looking to match the 1972-73 team for the second-longest road winning streak in franchise history. The Magic had a season-high four-game winning streak snapped on Monday. Los Angeles is favored by seven points in the latest Magic vs. Lakers odds, while the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Lakers vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Orlando took a 110-101 defeat against Milwaukee on Monday. Evan Fournier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points. Terrence Ross highlighted his season-high 23-point performance with four three-pointers.

Fournier leads the Magic in scoring with 20.0 points per game and has reached the 20-point mark in four of his past five games.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against Minnesota on Sunday, taking the matchup 142-125. Anthony Davis had a dynamite game for the Lakers; he had 50 points and six assists in addition to seven boards. It was Davis' first 50-point game as a Laker and the fourth in his career. He has scored 89 points in his past two games.

Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 35.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals.

The Lakers have won 14 of their last 15 and are tied with the Bucks for the league's best record.

Orlando enters the game with 6.83 blocked shots per game on average, good for second best in the league. But the Lakers are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 7.13 on average.

