The U.S. Olympic Committee has named two-time gold medalist and four-time Olympian LeBron James as one of the flag bearers for the upcoming Paris Games. James becomes the first U.S. men's basketball player to earn the honor of flag bearer for the opening ceremony, and just the third member of USA Basketball overall, joining Sue Bird and Dawn Staley as the previous flag bearers from the basketball side.

Flag bearers are nominated and voted on by their fellow Team USA members, and teammate Stephen Curry is the one who nominated James for the honor.

"It's an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together," James said in a statement. "For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I'm proud to be a part of this important moment."

James is competing in his fourth Olympic Games, and first since the 2012 London Games, joining just Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant as the only American men to compete at the Olympics four times. James played in his first Olympic Games in 2004, when the U.S. men's team won bronze. He then was a member of the 2008 "Redeem Team" that dominated the competition in Beijing to earn his first gold medal. He returned in 2012 to earn another gold medal, and has not competed at the Olympics since. But as James' professional career nears its end, he was named a member of the men's team for the Paris Olympics for a chance to win Team USA's fifth straight gold medal.

"Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor – and a testament to LeBron's passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport," United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. "We will watch with great pride as the flag bearers lead our athletes who are about to embark on a remarkable journey together."

The women's representative to serve alongside James will be named Tuesday.

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics takes place on Friday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET.