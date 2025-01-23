Halftime Report

Down one at the end of the first quarter, the Celtics now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 60-59, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play. This contest is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 32 points.

If the Celtics keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 31-13 in no time. On the other hand, the Clippers will have to make due with a 24-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Boston 30-13, Los Angeles 24-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Clippers will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Boston Celtics at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Clippers: 106.6, the Celtics: 108.1) so any points scored will be well earned.

The Clippers are probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering the Bulls just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 112-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Celtics' strategy against the Warriors on Monday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that the Celtics blew the Warriors out of the water with a 125-85 final score. Boston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won 13 games by 19 points or more this season.

The Celtics were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2024.

Los Angeles' defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 24-18. As for Boston, their victory bumped their record up to 30-13.

While only the Celtics took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their 24th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-13 against the spread).

The Clippers suffered a grim 126-94 defeat to the Celtics in their previous matchup back in November of 2024. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Clippers were down 78-49.

Odds

Boston is a big 9.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.