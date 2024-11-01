Halftime Report

A win for the Clippers would push their record over .500, and after two quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Suns 70-52.

The Clippers came into the game with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Phoenix 3-1, Los Angeles 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Clippers will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. The Clippers' defense has only allowed 107.5 points per game this season, so the Suns' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 219, but even that wound up being too high. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 106-105 to the Trail Blazers. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Clippers' loss came about despite a quality game from Norman Powell, who earned 30 points in addition to five rebounds. Powell's performance made up for a slower match against the Warriors on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Lakers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 109-105 win. The victory was all the more spectacular given Phoenix was down by 18 with 5:16 left in the first quarter.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were among the main playmakers for the Suns as the former went 11 for 20 en route to 30 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks and the latter scored 33 points. Durant's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Phoenix, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 3-1.

The Clippers couldn't quite finish off the Suns in their previous meeting last Wednesday and fell 116-113. Can the Clippers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a 5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.