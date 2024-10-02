Luka Doncic started his preseason preparation in a bang, but not in a good way. The Dallas Mavericks star "sustained a hit during workouts this week resulting in a left calf contusion" the team announced Wednesday. He'll be re-evaluated in a week, according to the Mavericks, and miss their preseason opener against the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas next Monday.

In Las Vegas, where the Mavericks are holding training camp, coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday that Doncic reported tightness in his calf on Tuesday, so he got an MRI, per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta. Kidd described the injury as a "strain."

"No concern at this point about his availability," Kidd said. "We'll see how he feels in a week."

Doncic said at media day on Monday that he was "ready to work" after a "really great summer" in which, after leading Dallas to the NBA Finals and playing for Slovenia in the Olympic qualifying tournament, he "got some rest." Evidently, he will now get some extra rest, so he can start his seventh season on the right foot.

If Doncic is quickly cleared to play after he's re-evaluated, he could share the court with new teammate Klay Thompson for the first time as soon as next Thursday against the Utah Jazz. After that game in Dallas, the Mavs will visit the Los Angeles Clippers' new arena on Oct. 14 and then host the Milwaukee Bucks in their preseason finale on Oct. 17. They open the regular season on Oct. 24 against the San Antonio Spurs.