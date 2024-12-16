The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors combined to make an NBA-record 48 3-pointers on Sunday, as Dallas pulled out a 143-133 win in San Francisco.

The previous mark of 44 had just been tied by the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns the night before, and was originally set by the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers in a 176-175 triple-overtime game in February of 2023. The Warriors also made a franchise-record 18 3-pointers in the first half on Sunday, and the 27 3s for the game -- tied for the most in franchise history -- were the most ever by an NBA team in a loss. Teams were previously 11-0 when making 27 or more 3-pointers.

The offense got going early and often, as the Mavericks eviscerated the normally stout Warriors defense for 46 first-quarter points and carried a 81-74 lead into halftime. Notably, the Warriors scored just 90 total points in their previous game, a loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Dallas offense was powered by a masterful performance from Luka Doncic, who finished with 45 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds on 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson had another strong showing against his former team in his second trip to Chase Center as a visitor, putting up a season-high 29 points on 7 for 11 from deep. He also made the shot that set the record from the right wing.

Golden State was led by Stephen Curry's seven 3s, while Andrew Wiggins was the high point man with 29 on 5-for-9 from long distance. Draymond Green made five 3s in a game for the first time since an April win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's the breakdown of both teams' historic 3-point shooting:

Mavericks

Klay Thompson: 7 for 11

7 for 11 Luka Doncic: 6 for 11

6 for 11 Quentin Grimes: 4 for 8

4 for 8 P.J. Washington: 2 for 4

2 for 4 Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 1 for 2

1 for 2 Kyrie Irving: 1 for 4

1 for 4 Spencer Dinwiddie: 0 for 1

0 for 1 Total: 21 for 41 (51%)

Warriors

Stephen Curry: 7 for 13

7 for 13 Andrew Wiggins: 5 for 9

5 for 9 Draymond Green: 5 for 9

5 for 9 Lindy Waters III: 4 for 7

4 for 7 Buddy Hield: 3 for 8

3 for 8 Jonathan Kuminga: 2 for 3

2 for 3 Brandin Podziemski: 1 for 3

1 for 3 Gary Payton II: 0 for 2

0 for 2 Total: 27 for 54 (50%)

NBA teams entered Sunday averaging 37.5 3-point attempts per game, the most in league history and an increase of 2.4 per game from last season. For reference, the increase was only 0.9 from 2022-23 to 2023-24 and teams actually took fewer 3s in 2022-23 than they did in 2021-22. This season's proliferation of 3-point shooting essentially meant that the previous record had no chance of survival, and this one will immediately be in peril.

We saw the opposite side of the coin on Friday, when the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets combined to miss 75 3s, the most ever in a regulation game.

That makes it clear that teams are committed to hoisting 3s at a record pace, whether they're going in or not.