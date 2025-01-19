Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Miami Heat

Current Records: San Antonio 19-21, Miami 20-20

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

FanDuel SN - Southwest

fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.79

What to Know

The Heat are 8-2 against the Spurs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Miami Heat will host the San Antonio Spurs at 3:00 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Heat are headed into Sunday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Friday. They suffered a bruising 133-113 defeat at the hands of the Nuggets.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for the Spurs on Friday, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 140-112 loss to the Grizzlies. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly San Antonio was thoroughly outmatched 78-48 in the second half.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 20-20. As for San Antonio, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-21 record this season.

The Heat beat the Spurs 116-104 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.