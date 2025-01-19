Who's Playing
San Antonio Spurs @ Miami Heat
Current Records: San Antonio 19-21, Miami 20-20
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest
Follow: CBS Sports App
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $25.79
What to Know
The Heat are 8-2 against the Spurs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Miami Heat will host the San Antonio Spurs at 3:00 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The Heat are headed into Sunday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Friday. They suffered a bruising 133-113 defeat at the hands of the Nuggets.
The experts predicted a close game and a win for the Spurs on Friday, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 140-112 loss to the Grizzlies. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly San Antonio was thoroughly outmatched 78-48 in the second half.
Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 20-20. As for San Antonio, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-21 record this season.
The Heat beat the Spurs 116-104 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Miami is a 3.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 219.5 points.
Series History
Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Feb 07, 2024 - Miami 116 vs. San Antonio 104
- Nov 12, 2023 - Miami 118 vs. San Antonio 113
- Dec 17, 2022 - Miami 111 vs. San Antonio 101
- Dec 10, 2022 - San Antonio 115 vs. Miami 111
- Feb 26, 2022 - Miami 133 vs. San Antonio 129
- Feb 03, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. San Antonio 95
- Apr 28, 2021 - Miami 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 21, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. San Antonio 87
- Jan 19, 2020 - San Antonio 107 vs. Miami 102
- Jan 15, 2020 - Miami 106 vs. San Antonio 100