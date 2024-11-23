3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Bucks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pacers 92-79.

The Bucks came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Indiana 6-9, Milwaukee 6-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Pacers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 23 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Pacers ended up a good deal behind the Rockets and lost 130-113. Indiana was down 98-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The losing side was boosted by Quenton Jackson, who went 10 for 12 en route to 24 points plus two steals.

The Pacers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the Bucks strolled past the Bulls with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 122-106. The win made it back-to-back victories for Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got back to being his usual excellent self, as he almost dropped a double-double on 41 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Rockets on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. Brook Lopez was another key player, going 9 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Indiana's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Milwaukee, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 6-9 record this season.

The Pacers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

The Pacers took their victory against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in May by a conclusive 120-98. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pacers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 237.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.