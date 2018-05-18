NBA Combine 2018: Pistons using virtual reality in interviews with prospective draft picks

The Pistons' front office may be in a state of flux -- they still don't have a coach yet -- but they're taking an innovative approach to looking for draftees at this year's NBA Combine. The Pistons are employing virtual reality with prospective draft picks, trying to get a hands-on look at their feel for the game in real-time situations.

Kansas guard Devonte' Graham is arguably the most notable name that got an interview with the Pistons. He gave a description of the experience.

"They didn't really ask any tricky questions," Graham said, via NBA.com. "They did a virtual reality where I was like in the headphones and goggles and I was making plays -- see if you made the right reads and stuff like that. It was cool."

"I definitely passed," he added. "I liked it. You press a button and it was like guys coming off screen and roll or if you were on defense, what should you do?"

The Pistons also interviewed Syracuse guard Tyus Battle, SMU guard Shake Milton, Penn State guard Tony Carr, Arizona guard Rawle Alkins and former Louisville commit and Saginaw native Brian Bowen (who was the domino that fell to get Rick Pitino fired). For Battle, the real trick was the curve of using VR technology.

"I think I did pretty good," he said, per NBA.com. "I was a little confused at first. It's a little different. It's pretty cool, though. I really liked it. I've seen it on TV with video games and stuff like that. I'm a big video-game player, so I was excited to try it on."

The idea actually seems to stem from former Pistons coach/GM Stan Van Gundy, who implemented high-tech methods to try to help Andre Drummond's free-throw shooting by using VR. This test was to test players' ability cerebrally, however, rather than physically.

The Pistons are apparently out to streamline the drafting process, which makes sense given that even they don't know who their leader will be next season. They can't talk about how a player fits in an offense or anything like that. So this is going back to basics in a high-tech way.

It's an interesting strategy for the Pistons, who pick 42nd (they don't have a first-round pick) in the draft on June 21. Jeff Bower is currently leading the Pistons' scouting convoy at the Combine.

They're apparently pushing for someone to handle the ball outside of Reggie Jackson or Ish Smith, particularly with Jackson dealing with injuries for much of last season. If this works, we'll undoubtedly see other teams following suit. After all, basketball is played on the floor, not on a whiteboard.