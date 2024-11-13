Seven teams are playing the second half of a back-to-back on Wednesday, and those teams feature some of the top options in the NBA DFS player pool. Popular NBA DFS picks like Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns take the court after playing on Tuesday, so should potential fatigue factor into forming an NBA DFS strategy? Brunson exited part of Tuesday's game with an ankle injury but returned and finished with 18 points over 35 minutes.

Daily Fantasy basketball players also have the option of rested superstars like LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as 11 games on Wednesday's NBA schedule provide ample ways of creating an NBA DFS strategy. Which superstars should you include in NBA DFS lineups, and could role players on a team playing a back-to-back provide value for NBA DFS lineups with the opportunity of an expanded role?

On Monday, McClure highlighted Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Thompson had 13 points, eight rebounds, one assist, four blocks and four steals, returning 39.5 points on DraftKings and 46.1 points on FanDuel for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks Wednesday, November 13

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks power forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,500 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The eight-time All-Star is off to another incredible start as he ranks second in scoring (30.7 ppg), fifth in rebounding (11.9 per game) and seventh in field goal percentage (61.6%). The 6-foot-11 athletic big man is nearly unstoppable in the open court, and Antetokounmpo had 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting with seven assists yesterday with Damian Lillard out. Lillard missed Tuesday with a concussion, and that could keep him out again Wednesday, which would mean more offensive responsibilities for Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks play the Pistons, and although Detroit has improved from last year's disastrous 14-68 campaign, it is 5-7 to begin the season. The Pistons are coming off a long evening with a tough 123-121 overtime victory over the Heat on Tuesday where three of their starters played at least 38 minutes. Fatigue could play a factor in trying to contain a physical player like Antetokounmpo, who had 31 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists the last time he played the Pistons.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers center Andre Drummond ($6,600 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel). Joel Embiid made his 76ers return yesterday, and although he said postgame he wants to play on Wednesday and coach Nick Nurse didn't rule him out, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Embiid sit the second half of a back-to-back. This would mean an expanded role for Drummond, who is averaging 9.2 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Even if Embiid does play, he likely won't play his usual minutes. Drummond had a double-double in back-to-back games before Embiid's return. Drummond only played 18 minutes on Wednesday, so he should be rested if asked to take on an expanded role, which McClure expects. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 13

