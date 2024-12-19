With the entire NBA having off on Wednesday and only the Bucks and Thunder playing on Tuesday as Milwaukee won the 2024 NBA Cup, Thursday is filled with options for daily Fantasy basketball players to consider for NBA DFS picks. With 13 games on the Thursday NBA schedule, the NBA DFS player pool has elite players, including some who are extremely rested and haven't played since Sunday like Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Should the additional time off lead to increased minutes for these veteran superstars, which could make them top options for Thursday NBA DFS lineups?

The Celtics vs. Bulls matchup has the highest over/under of the 13 games at 241.5 points, so is this the matchup to target for NBA DFS stacks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has played an increased role lately and is averaging 20.1 points over his last eight games, so he could be a value play to consider for your daily Fantasy basketball strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NBA DFS picks Thursday, December 19

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, who is listed at $9,800 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. The fourth-year guard is averaging career-highs in nearly every category, including points (23.5), rebounds (7.5) and assists (9.7). He's also shooting a career-best 45.1% from the field and 38.6% on 3-pointers. Cunningham is coming off his second triple-double in the last three games as he had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 18 assists in a 125-124 overtime victory over the Heat on Monday.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is averaging 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 12.2 assists, with 42.4% on 3-pointers, over five December games. He's currently playing some of the best basketball of his career as he's emerging into the superstar the Pistons craved when they selected him with the top pick. The Pistons play the Jazz, who have lost eight of their last nine games and are coming off a 144-107 loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard/forward Klay Thompson ($4,900 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel). The five-time All-Star had 29 points, five rebounds and four assists against his old squad in the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. He's averaging 22.7 points over his last three games, and he may need to take on a more aggressive scoring role with Luka Doncic (foot) out.

Thompson is shooting 50% from the field and 47.4% on 3-pointers over five December games. The 34-year-old signed a three-year, $50 million deal with Dallas this offseason after spending his first 11 years in Golden State. He remains one of those most dangerous shooters in the sport though as the Mavericks prepare to play the Clippers, who have lost three of their last four games. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, December 19

