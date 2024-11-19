The Lakers are looking to defend their championship – their in-season tournament championship that is. NBA fans may have differentiating opinions on how to view the NBA in-season tournament, but there's no debating the players have treated these contests as more than just your typical regular-season game. The Lakers defeated the Spurs, 120-115, on Friday in their first 2024 NBA Cup contest. LeBron James had a triple-double over 38 minutes, and Anthony Davis had 40 points in 36 minutes as both played over their season averages for minutes and rewarded anyone who slotted them into NBA DFS lineups.

With only six games on Tuesday's NBA Cup schedule, should daily Fantasy basketball players spend up to include either of these Lakers superstars in NBA DFS picks? Davis (foot) is probable, so you'll want to track that when forming an NBA DFS strategy. The Tuesday NBA DFS player pool also includes stars like Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell, as the Cavaliers look to open the season 16-0. So, what's the best way to form your NBA DFS lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Raptors forward RJ Barrett as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Barrett had 39 points, nine rebounds and five assists, returning 57.2 points on DraftKings and 52.3 points on FanDuel for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Lakers forward James, who is listed at $10,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The 20-time All-Star is continuing his more than two-decade-long dominance of the NBA as he's averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. The 39-year-old has proven to be the type of player who can seemingly flip a switch and raise his game whenever he wants, and the postseason is when he mostly does that. But James has proven to put an emphasis on the in-season tournament as well, and he had 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists in a win over the Spurs in his first 2024 NBA Cup Game.

On Tuesday, the Lakers play the Jazz, who are 3-10 on the season. Utah is allowing 118.5 points per game and is allowing teams to shoot 48.1% from the field, which both rank 26th in the NBA. James has scored more than 35 points in two of his last three games against the Jazz. McClure views this as a strong matchup for the motivated James in the Lakers' pursuit to win another in-season tournament.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets guard Dennis Schroder ($6,100 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). The 12-year veteran is averaging 18.1 points per game, his most since his 2019-20 season with the Thunder, as he's become a primary scorer in Brooklyn. He's playing 34.2 minutes, and his 6.1 assists are his most since the 2017-18 season.

Tonight, the Nets play the Hornets, who allowed 128 points to the Cavaliers on Sunday. Charlotte has lost three of its last four games, and Schroder had a productive game with 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his one contest with the Nets against the Hornets last season. The 31-year-old has scored at least 20 points in three of his last seven games, and at his listed price, McClure views the veteran guard as an asset for Tuesday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

