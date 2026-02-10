Tensions boiled over in Charlotte on Monday night during the Hornets' Eastern Conference showdown against the Detroit Pistons, as a brawl led to four players being ejected.

In the third quarter, Moussa Diabate fouled Jalen Duren in the paint. The two players then went face-to-face, with Duren giving Diabate a shove. The Hornets forward then completely lost his cool, and had to be restrained from chasing after Duren. At one point, he even broke loose and continued to go at Duren.

Just as it appeared things were finally calming down, Hornets forward Miles Bridges went after Duren, which caused Isaiah Stewart of the Pistons to fly off the bench and charge after Bridges.

Check out what happened, here:

Diabate, Bridges, Duren and Stewart were all ejected, and it's fair to expect that the NBA will hand down some suspensions for this.

Charlotte vs. Detroit was viewed as one of the games of the night, as the Pistons lead the East with a 38-13 record, while the Hornets are red-hot and riding a nine-game win streak.