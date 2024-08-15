With the 2024 Paris Olympics in the rearview mirror, we're officially into the dead zone of the NBA calendar. As you'll see below, training camps begin in October for all teams except the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. They will open practice on Sept. 25 because they open their preseason schedules earlier with two matchups in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The NBA will release its full schedule for the 2024-25 regular season on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Until then, here are the key dates we know of right now, including a handful of regular-season matchups that have already leaked out.

NBA key dates to know

Sept. 24: Media day for Celtics and Nuggets

Boston and Denver get started a week before everyone else because they are scheduled to begin their preseason schedule earlier than everyone else with a pair of matchups in Abu Dhabi.

Sept. 25: First day of practice for Celtics, Nuggets

First day of practice for Celtics, Nuggets Sept. 30: Media days for the remaining 28 teams

Media days for the remaining 28 teams Oct. 1: First day of training camp for remaining 28 teams

First day of training camp for remaining 28 teams Oct. 4, 6: Celtics vs. Nuggets in NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024

Celtics vs. Nuggets in NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 Oct. 12-13: Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend

There will be 13 inductees for the class of '24: Chauncey Billups (player), Vince Carter (player), Michael Cooper (player), Walter Davis (player), Bo Ryan (coach), Charles Smith (coach), Seimone Augustus (player), Dick Barnett (player), Harley Redin (coach), Michele Timms (player), Doug Collins (contributor), Herb Simon (contributor), Jerry West (contributor, previously enshrined as player and member of 1960 Olympics team).

Oct. 18: Preseason concludes

Preseason concludes Oct. 22: Opening night of the 2024-25 regular season

First, the Boston Celtics will receive their 2024 championship rings before hosting the New York Knicks. In the nightcap, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be at the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Oct. 23: Bucks at Sixers

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are coming off disappointing first-round playoff exits due to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid injuries. Both organizations will hope that better days are ahead, and they'll begin the new campaign against each other in Philadelphia.

Oct. 23: Suns at Clippers

After two-plus decades of sharing Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) with the Lakers, the Clippers will finally open their own new building this season. The Clippers will play their first regular season game inside the Intuit Dome, which cost more than $2 billion to build, against the Phoenix Suns.

Nov. 2: NBA Mexico City Game (Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards)

NBA Mexico City Game (Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards) Nov. 12: Emirates NBA Cup Group Stage begins

Click here for group pairings and an explanation of the NBA Cup format. Click here to view information for all NBA Cup group stage nationally televised games.

Nov. 12: Mavericks at Warriors

Klay Thompson's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors and join the Dallas Mavericks this summer was not surprising. Still, it will be strange to see him in a new uniform this season. He'll make his first return to the Bay Area on Nov. 12 for what should be an emotional occasion.

The Celtics and Mavericks will meet for the first time since the 2024 Finals on Jan. 25 in Dallas, per The Athletic. They will then play again in Boston just a few weeks later on Feb. 6.