The 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone, and while there may have been a lack of starpower at the top, everyone is excited to see the new class of prospects hit the court. That includes No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, who was one of four Frenchman to go in the first round. Other notable players that will soon hit the court include Alex Sarr, Reed Sheppard, former UConn teammates Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan, Zach Edey and Bronny James.

Once again, there will be three separate Summer League set-ups this year: the California Classic from July 6-10, the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 8-10 and the primary Las Vegas Summer League, which will feature all 30 teams from July 12-22.

Ahead of all the action, here's the full schedule and viewing information for every single game over the two-plus weeks. Full rosters for each team will be released in the coming days.

California Classic

All times ET

Saturday, July 6

Sunday, July 7

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings 2, 4:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 6:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Chinese National Team vs. Charlotte Hornets, 8 p.m. -- ESPN 2

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings 1, 10 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Tuesday, July 9

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chinese National Team, 8 p.m. -- NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings 1, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV

Wednesday, Jul 10

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Sacramento Kings 2 vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV

Salt Lake City Summer League

All times Eastern

Monday, July 8

Tuesday, July 9

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. -- ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Wednesday, July 10

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Las Vegas Summer League

All times Eastern

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Sunday, July 14

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m. -- TBD

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks, 8 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors, 9:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Monday, July 15

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat, 6 p.m. -- ESPN U

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. -- ESPN U

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. -- ESPN U

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Tuesday, July 16

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m. -- ESPN U

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons, 6:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 8:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10 p.m. -- ESPN 2

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs, 10:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Wednesday, July 17

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks, 3:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz, 5 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. -- TBD

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV

Thursday, July 18

Indiana pacers vs. Denver Nuggets, 4:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m. -- NBA TV

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. -- ESPN

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets, 8 p.m. -- NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 9 p.m. -- ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets, 11 p.m. -- ESPN

Friday, July 19

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m. -- NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. -- ESPN U

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, 6 p.m. -- NBA TV

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. -- ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat, 9 p.m. -- TBD

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Portland Trail BLazers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 11 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Saturday, July 20

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. -- ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. -- ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 11 p.m. -- NBA TV

Sunday, July 21

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. -- ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. -- ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. -- ESPN U

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. -- ESPN U

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. -- NBA TV

Monday, July 22