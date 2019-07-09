NBA title odds 2020: Predictions, picks, teams to avoid from advanced computer model

A wild NBA free agency period included Kawhi Leonard and Paul George forming a new superteam in Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler moving to Miami and Kyrie Irving heading to Brooklyn. Steph Curry no longer has Kevin Durant in Golden State. LeBron James is still with the Lakers, and now he has Anthony Davis. And league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is still in Milwaukee. As a result, 2019-20 NBA odds to win the title next year have dramatically changed since the Toronto Raptors downed the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA championship. The Clippers are the favorite at 3-1 NBA title odds for 2019-20. The Bucks are next at 9-2 NBA championship odds, while the Lakers are 5-1 and the Philadelphia 76ers are 8-1. The Warriors, Rockets, Jazz and Nuggets are all 16-1 or lower as well. But not all NBA title team odds are value picks. Some teams are positioned far higher on the board than they should be, while others are far too low. Before you lock in any 2020 NBA title picks, you need to see the futures predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, crushed its NBA picks in 2019. It finished the NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them. And it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, finishing the season on a huge 85-62 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the season is over, but its NBA projections for 2019-20 are already in full force. The projection model has simulated next season 10,000 times and pinpointed NBA teams whose odds are higher than they should be, providing significant value. It's also identified teams whose odds are far too low.

We can tell you the model wants no part of the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard, George and the Clippers win 15.3 percent of the simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model. But at 3-1 odds and an implied probability of 25 percent, the value of the Clippers at these odds is negative-9.7 percent -- the worst of all 30 NBA teams.

The Clippers jumped to the top of the NBA odds board after agreeing to a max deal with the NBA Finals MVP Leonard and acquiring George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a mega-trade exchange of five first-round draft picks and three players.

In addition, six of the top eight teams in the latest NBA title odds are in the Western Conference. There's no guarantee the Clippers will even win their own division with the Lakers and Warriors in the mix. The model says no team is worth a 3-1 wager for next season, including the new-look Clippers.

However, the model says one team is showing value of a whopping 10 percent, presenting massive opportunity on the board. See which team the model is all over at SportsLine.

So which teams are showing strong value? And which teams simply aren't worth the price? Check out the latest 2020 NBA title odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the 2020 NBA title picks, all from the advanced model that finished more than $3,000 on top-rated NBA picks this past season.

Los Angeles Clippers 3-1

Milwaukee Bucks 9-2

Los Angeles Lakers 5-1

Philadelphia 76ers 8-1

Golden State Warriors 12-1

Houston Rockets 12-1

Utah Jazz 14-1

Denver Nuggets 16-1

Boston Celtics 25-1

Portland Trail Blazers 30-1

Brooklyn Nets 40-1

Indiana Pacers 40-1

Dallas Mavericks 50-1

Miami Heat 50-1

San Antonio Spurs 50-1

Sacramento Kings 80-1

Toronto Raptors 80-1

Detroit Pistons 100-1

New Orleans Pelicans 100-1

Oklahoma City Thunder 100-1

Orlando Magic 100-1

Atlanta Hawks 200-1

Chicago Bulls 200-1

New York Knicks 200-1

Memphis Grizzlies 300-1

Minnesota Timberwolves 300-1

Phoenix Suns 300-1

Charlotte Hornets 1000-1

Cleveland Cavaliers 1000-1

Washington Wizards 1000-1