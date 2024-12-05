Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Charlotte 6-15, New York 13-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $68.00

What to Know

The Hornets have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Hornets are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Hornets are hoping to turn things around on Thursday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell to the 76ers 110-104.

The Hornets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nick Richards, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Brandon Miller, who posted 34 points. What's more, Richards also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in October.

Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in ten consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Knicks had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They took down Orlando 121-106. New York pushed the score to 106-75 by the end of the third, a deficit Orlando cut but never quite recovered from.

Charlotte's defeat dropped their record down to 6-15. As for New York, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: The Hornets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 16 threes per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets and the Knicks were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting on Friday, but the Hornets came up empty-handed after a 99-98 loss. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 14.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 218 points.

Series History

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.