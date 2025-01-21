The Philadelphia 76ers will look to snap a six-game losing streak when they take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Philadelphia is coming off a 123-109 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, while Denver downed Orlando 113-100. The Sixers (15-26), third in the Atlantic Division, are 9-13 on the road this season. The Nuggets (26-16), second in the Northwest Division, are 12-8 on their home court. Philadelphia has a lengthy injury list headlined by Joel Embiid (knee), who is out, and Paul George (groin), who is listed as questionable.

Tipoff from Ball arena in Denver is set for 10 p.m. ET. Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series 54-44, but the teams have split the last six matchups. The Nuggets are 13.5-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Nuggets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5.

76ers vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -13.5

76ers vs. Nuggets over/under: 229.5 points

76ers vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -870, Philadelphia +588

PHIL: The 76ers are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the game total over in 26 of their last 40 games (+10.60 units)



Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic continues to dominate. He has already registered 18 triple-doubles on the season, including a 20-point, 14-rebound and 10-assist effort in Sunday's win at Orlando. It was his third triple-double in a row. For the season, Jokic is averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.6 minutes. He has started all 36 games he has played in.

Point guard Jamal Murray has also been on fire of late, reaching 30 or more points in two of the last four games. In a 118-99 win at Dallas on Jan. 14, he scored 45 points, while dishing out six assists, grabbing two steals and pulling down two rebounds. He had 30 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals in a 133-113 win at Miami on Friday. In 36 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.1 points, six assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.9 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Point guard Tyrese Maxey leads the Philadelphia offensive attack. He is coming off a 37-point, seven-assist and six-rebound performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. He has scored 28 or more points in each of the past seven games, including recording two double-doubles in that span. In a 123-115 loss to New Orleans on Jan. 10, he scored 30 points, while dishing out 12 assists and grabbing six boards. In 34 starts this season, he is averaging 26.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and two steals in 37.8 minutes.

Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has found his shot of late, reaching double-figure scoring in each of the last three games. In a 125-119 overtime loss to the New York Knicks last Wednesday, he registered a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 19 points and added six rebounds and three assists in the loss to the Bucks. In 38 games, including 35 starts, he is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

