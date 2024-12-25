The 2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule wraps up with a Western Conference matchup between the Denver Nuggets (16-11) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14). The Nuggets have won five of their last six games, and Nikola Jokic is the front-runner to win this year's NBA MVP award. These teams played on Monday, Dec. 23 with Denver notching a 117-90 blowout win, and the Suns will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Jamal Murray (calf) is listed as a game-time decision for the Nuggets.

Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Denver is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 232.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets vs. Suns over/under: 232.5 points

Nuggets vs. Suns money line: Denver -143, Phoenix +121

DEN: The Nuggets are 11-15-1 against the spread

PHX: The Suns are 9-19 against the spread

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets have been one of the top offensive teams in the NBA all season. Denver enters Wednesday averaging 119.8 points per game, and leads the league averaging 31.3 assists per game. The Nuggets were dominant on both ends in their win over the Suns on Monday.

Denver is paced by the NBA MVP front-runner in Jokic. The 29-year-old center is having one of the most dominant seasons in recent NBA history, and is on track to win his fourth Most Valuable Player award in the last five seasons. Jokic enters Wednesday averaging 30.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns remain one of the most explosive offensive teams in the NBA, and have been tough to beat at home at the Footprint Center. Phoenix averages 113.4 points per game, and is one of the most effective 3-point shooting teams in the NBA this season. The Suns are connecting on 38.4% of their shots from beyond the arc, and averaging 14.9 made 3-point shots per game.

Fourteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant is having another stellar season for the Suns. The 2014 NBA MVP enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 27.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Devin Booker has also performed well, with per game averages of 25.1 points and 6.7 assists, but he has been ruled out of this game due to an ankle injury.

