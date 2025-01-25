The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet on Saturday in a rematch of a postseason series that went to a Game 7 last year. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets in seven games in a wild series that saw the Timberwolves win the first two and final two games of the series, while the Nuggets won the middle three contests in the Western Conference semifinals. The Timberwolves (23-21) will host the Nuggets (28-16) on Saturday. The Timberwolves are coming off a 115-114 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday, while the Nuggets are coming off a 132-123 win over the Kings on Thursday for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Minnesota.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. The Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 228. Denver is at -187 on the money line (risk $187 to win $100), while Minnesota is at +157 (risk $100 to win $157). Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Denver vs. Minnesota 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets:

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over/under: 228 points

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets: -187, Timberwolves: +156

MIN: The Over has hit in five of the last seven Timberwolves games

DEN: The Nuggets are 8-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last nine games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Nikola Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season for Denver as the soon-to-be seven-time All-Star is averaging 30.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game this season. He's third in the league in scoring and rebounding and second in assists. Jokic has a triple-double in five straight games and is coming off a monstrous performance with 35 points, 22 rebounds and 17 assists in a 132-123 victory over the Kings on Thursday. Jokic has won three MVP awards over the last four seasons and he's averaging 28 points, 14.9 rebounds and 11.5 assists in January. Denver is 9-1 in those games.

Jamal Murray is adding 19.7 points with Michael Porter Jr. at 18.3 ppg. The Nuggets have the No. 3 scoring offense (123 ppg) and the best field-goal percentage (50.3%) in the league. They have created this elite offense by playing with pace, attacking the rim and moving the ball as Denver leads the league in assists, fast break points and points in the paint as the Nuggets are 12-3 over their last 15 games.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has the momentum against Denver coming off last season's Game 7 postseason victory and winning their first matchup this year in a 119-116 victory on Nov. 1. Anthony Edwards had 29 points in the win and he's eighth in the league in scoring at 26.2 ppg this season. Edwards is questionable with an illness, so it's a situation to monitor, but if Edwards is active, he'll be difficult for Denver to defend. Including the playoffs, he's averaging 26.8 ppg over his last five games against Denver.

Power forward Jaden McDaniels provided a spark in Minnesota's 115-114 victory over Dallas on Wednesday. The 24-year-old had 27 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks and the Timberwolves will need more scoring with Donte DiVincenzo (toe) out for multiple weeks. Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in his first season in Minnesota and Rudy Gobert continues to provide size in the middle as he's averaging 10.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season. Minnesota will need Gobert to try and slow down Jokic, which is a tough task, but Gobert is one of the best defensive centers in the league.

SportsLine's model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and is leaning Under the total, projecting 220 combined points.

