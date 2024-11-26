Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-6, Phoenix 9-7

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center after having had a few days off. The Suns are limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

Last Wednesday, the Suns lost to the Knicks at home by a decisive 138-122 margin.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Devin Booker, who posted 33 points along with five assists. His performance made up for a slower match against the Magic last Monday.

Even though they lost, the Suns were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Lakers last Saturday, but the final result did not. Their bruising 127-102 defeat to the Nuggets might stick with them for a while. The game marked Los Angeles' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Phoenix's loss dropped their record down to 9-7. As for Los Angeles, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-6.

Looking ahead, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

The Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Lakers in their previous meeting back in October, but they still walked away with a 109-105 victory. Will the Suns repeat their success, or do the Lakers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Phoenix is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 234 points.

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.