Detroit Pistons wing Ausar Thompson could make his season debut on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. For the first time this season, Thompson is not listed on the injury report leading up to the game. In March, Thompson's rookie season ended early because of a blood clot issue. He has not appeared in a game since March 9, but was cleared by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel earlier this month, which meant he could ramp-up his return-to-play process and take contact in practice.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old was initially listed as questionable ahead of Detroit's game against the Orlando Magic, then upgraded to available -- he dressed, but didn't play.

Thompson missed the last 19 games of the 2023-24 season and has missed the Pistons' first 18 games this season. As a rookie, Thompson averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 25.1 minutes per game. The No. 5 pick in the 2023 draft was immediately a high-level defender, a terror in transition and a heady passer.

Thompson will return to a Detroit team that looks significantly different. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has replaced Monty Williams, and the front office brought in veterans Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley in the offseason. The presence of Ron Holland II, drafted No. 5 in 2024, means that the Pistons will have a crowded rotation on the wing. Thompson's rookie season was promising enough, though, that Bickerstaff will have to figure out a way to keep him on the floor.

Detroit is 7-11 on the season and is on a three-game losing streak. It ranks No. 13 on defense, up from No. 25 last season, and Thompson will give the team an additional boost on that end.