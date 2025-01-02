Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey was stretchered off the floor on Wednesday night during his team's 105-96 win over the Orlando Magic. Ivey appeared to suffer a serious leg injury during a collision with Magic guard Cole Anthony.

"It's tough. It's tough on all of us," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game. "No better teammate, person than J.I. No one who cares more about this thing than him. It's tough to see."

Bickerstaff did not provide an update on Ivey's status.

Early in the fourth quarter, Cade Cunningham missed a 3-pointer and both Ivey and Anthony chased after the loose ball. As Ivey bent down to try and pick it up, Anthony came diving in and crashed into the Pistons guard's leg. Ivey's left foot and ankle got trapped under Anthony's body, while his lower leg and knee bent awkwardly from the force of the collision.

Ivey crashed to the floor and screamed out in pain. He was soon surrounded by medical personnel, who worked quickly to stabilize his leg. Once that was complete, he was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off the court. An emotional Anthony watched on along with players and coaches from both teams.

As Ivey was taken off the court, the Detroit crowd chanted his name.

Ivey finished the night with 22 points and four assists on 8 of 11 from the field in what was another strong performance from the third-year guard, who had been playing well since returning from a two-game absence due to knee soreness.

"At the heart of this team, and what we've tried to preach all year since we've been here is togetherness," Bickerstaff said after the Pistons pulled away to win the game without Ivey. "If one guy goes down, you don't want to let that guy down, so everybody else has to step up. Again, it's the emotions, it's the human aspect of it, but I thought our guys did a really good job of just sticking together and getting it done."

There has been no official word about Ivey's status, but based on his reaction and the medical attention he received, it's certainly possible that his season is over. At the very least, he seems set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Entering Wednesday, Ivey was averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists while shooting 39.2% from 3-point range. Save for assists, all of those numbers are career highs. After a frustrating sophomore season under Monty Williams, Ivey, the fifth pick in the 2022 draft, was enjoying a breakout campaign in Bickerstaff's first year in charge.