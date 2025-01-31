Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart has been suspended one game as a result of the flagrant foul he committed on Wednesday, the NBA announced on Friday. Stewart will miss Detroit's game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, which happens to be his bobblehead night.

In the second quarter of the Pistons' 133-119 loss against the Indiana Pacers, Stewart knocked big man Thomas Bryant to the floor and picked up a flagrant-2, which triggered an automatic ejection. It also represented two flagrant foul points, bringing Stewart's season total to six. As soon as a player has racked up more than five points, he is automatically suspended for one game.

The league also issued Stewart a $50,000 fine "for making inappropriate and objectionable gestures following his ejection."

For the rest of the 2024-25 season, if Stewart commits any additional flagrant fouls, he will be suspended for at least one game. After he accrues his seventh flagrant foul point, every additional flagrant foul will trigger a two-game suspension.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance for the game against the Mavericks will get a Stewart bobblehead. The bobblehead, however, is the only version of Stewart they will see dunking on Friday.

Here is a full explanation of the flagrant foul penalty system, via the NBA:

Player at 4 points commits a Flagrant Foul 2: Automatic 1-game suspension Player at 5 or 6 points commits a Flagrant Foul 1: Automatic one-game suspension Player at 5 or 6 points commits a Flagrant Foul 2: Automatic two-game suspension Player at 7 points or more commits a Flagrant Foul: Automatic two-game suspension

Last season, Stewart was suspended for three games for punching then-Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks.