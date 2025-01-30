Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart has found himself in trouble again after he committed yet another unnecessary foul. This time, he was ejected from his team's matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday after his shove of Thomas Bryant was ruled a Flagrant 2.

Early in the second quarter, Indiana's Aaron Nesmith pulled up for a mid-range jumper that did not go down. Instead of boxing out Bryant to try and secure the rebound, Stewart dropped his shoulder and forearm into him and knocked him to the ground. The Pacers bench erupted and Bryant's teammates had to hold him back from going after Stewart.

The referees appeared to eject Stewart immediately, but they did eventually go to the monitor to review the play after the situation had calmed down. Indeed, Stewart was tossed.

"After review there is wind-up, impact and follow through," crew chief Tyler Ford said over the PA system. "The play is non-basketball, it's unnecessary and excessive. It's been upgraded to a flagrant foul, penalty 2. Stewart has been ejected from the game."

There have been some heated moments between the Pistons and Pacers this season, and this is just the latest example.

Additionally, this is the second time this season that Stewart has been ejected from a game for a Flagrant 2 foul. The first came back on Nov. 13, when Stewart yanked Giannis Antetokounmpo to the ground by his jersey during the Pistons' overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In addition, Stewart has received a Flagrant 1 for elbowing Brooklyn Nets big man Noah Clowney in the neck during the Pistons' win on Jan. 8 and gotten a technical after a scrap with Dalen Terry in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 18.

Considering Stewart's history, not only this season but throughout his career -- he was suspended three games last season for punching Drew Eubanks before a game and had a notable incident in 2021 where he tried to fight LeBron James during a game -- he could be in line for further punishment from the league.