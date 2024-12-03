We've got another exciting NBA Cup 2024 matchup on Tuesday's schedule as the Detroit Pistons will host the Milwaukee Bucks. Detroit is 9-13 overall and 4-6 at home, while Milwaukee is 10-9 overall and 2-6 on the road. Either team will clinch East: Group B with a victory, while Detroit clinches a wild card spot with a loss by no more than five points or an overtime defeat, and Milwaukee clinches a wild card with a loss by no more than six points or an overtime defeat. The Bucks have won 10 straight games overall versus the Pistons.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Milwaukee is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 116-80 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Bucks spread: Pistons +3.5

Pistons vs. Bucks over/under: 221 points

Pistons vs. Bucks money line: Pistons: +140, Bucks: -166

Pistons vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Pistons vs. Bucks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 111-96 to the Philadelphia 76ers as leading scorer Cade Cunningham did not play. Malik Beasley led Detroit with 19 points but he was the only Piston with more than 15 points. The team did get 52 points from its reserves, but it will readily welcome back Cunningham for tonight's contest as he's not even listed on the injury report.

Detroit has made major strides on the defensive end after finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season. The Pistons were 26th in both defensive rating and points allowed a year ago but rank No. 12 in both categories this season. The team ranks in the top 10 in rebounds, blocks and opposing field goal percentage, while Cunningham is averaging career-highs across the board with 23.5 points, 9.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Meanwhile, the Bucks entered their tilt with the Washington Wizards on Saturday with five consecutive wins, but they'll enter their next game with six. They walked away with a 124-114 victory over Washington, thanks to a monstrous performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 42 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists.

After a 3-7 against the spread start for Milwaukee, it is .500 versus the spread (4-4-1) since then. However, the team is perfect (3-0) ATS in NBA Cup 2024 games. Antetokounmpo leads the NBA with 32.9 points per game, with Lillard adding 25.9 points. The Bucks also rank fourth in the league in 3-point percentage and protect the paint as well. With Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez down low, the Bucks rank seventh in blocks per game and shut down interior scoring, allowing the fourth-lowest 2-point percentage. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 116-80 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.