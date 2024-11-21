The Toronto Raptors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a cross-conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule. Toronto is 3-12 overall and 3-4 at home, while Minnesota is 8-6 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Wolves have won two straight over the Raptors, including a 112-101 victory in late October. The Raptors are 9-6 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Minnesota is 6-8 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Minnesota is favored by 8 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225.5 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 109-74 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Toronto. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Timberwolves spread: Raptors +8

Raptors vs. Timberwolves over/under: 225.5 points

Raptors vs. Timberwolves money line: Raptors: +267, Timberwolves: -340

Raptors vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Raptors vs. Timberwolves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Raptors can cover

Having struggled with seven defeats in a row, the Raptors finally turned things around against the Pacers on Monday. They walked away with a 130-119 victory over Indiana, led by RJ Barrett, who had 39 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Jakob Poeltl dropped a double-double on 30 points and 15 rebounds, which was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Austrian is having a breakout year in his ninth NBA season, averaging career-highs in both points (17.1) and rebounds (11.9). His activity on the glass is a big reason why Toronto leads the NBA in offensive rebound percentage, and those extra possessions could be sources of easy points with Minnesota ranking in the bottom 10 in field goal percentage allowed. Additionally, the Raptors could get back Scottie Barnes (eye) who is questionable after missing the last 11 games, while Minnesota may be without Mike Conley (toe) and Donte DiVincenzo (back), who are each listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves skirted by the Suns 120-117 on Sunday thanks to a clutch shot from Julius Randle with less than a second left. For the game, Randle posted 35 points plus seven assists, while Anthony Edwards had 24 points plus six assists. The Wolves went 17 for 39 beyond the arc (43.6%), and the 3-point shot has been a strength for the team all year.

Minnesota ranks fifth in both 3-point attempts and 3-point percentage, so it's combining both a high volume with a high efficiency. The team is even better at defending the 3-point line, as it allows the fewest made 3-pointers per game. The Timberwolves also have an advantage with recent spread success as they are 5-3 ATS over their last eight games, after beginning the year by covering in just one of their first five games. On the other hand, Toronto began the year 6-2 ATS but is just 3-4 versus the line since then. See which team to pick here.

How to make Raptors vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Wolves, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wolves vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 109-74 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.