The Detroit Pistons will visit the Houston Rockets in a cross-conference NBA MLK Day game on Monday's NBA schedule. Houston is 28-13 overall and 14-6 at home, while Detroit is 21-21 overall and 11-10 on the road. These franchises have split 150 all-time meetings, with each winning 75 times, and Houston prevailed in their last matchup, 101-99, on Nov. 10. Detroit is 22-19-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Houston is 24-17 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets are favored by 8 points in the latest Pistons vs. Rockets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222.5 points.

Rockets vs. Pistons spread: Rockets -8

Rockets vs. Pistons over/under: 222.5 points

Rockets vs. Pistons money line: Rockets: -337, Pistons: +268

Why the Rockets can cover



The Rockets were the clear victor by a 125-103 margin over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Houston got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Alperen Sengun out in front who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Green led the team in scoring with 26 points, while veteran Dillon Brooks chipped in with 22 points.

Having three players with at least 22 points, as part of six overall in double-figures, depth is a strength of Houston. Its biggest strength, however, is its lockdown defense, which ranks in the top five in a number of categories including points allowed, defensive rating, field goal percentage allowed and 3-pointers made per game. On the other hand, the Rockets get to face a Detroit team which struggles defending the perimeter, as the Pistons allow the third-highest 3-point percentage in the NBA.

Why the Pistons can cover



Meanwhile, the Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 125-121 to the Phoenix Suns. Despite the loss, Tobias Harris poured in 21 points, with Cade Cunningham dropping a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Duren had another complete stat line for the second game in a row with 15 points and 10 rebounds, as he'll aim for a double-double for a season-high third straight game tonight versus Houston.

The Pistons have made great strides on both ends of the court, compared to last year, when they ranked in the bottom five in both scoring offense and scoring defense. This season, Detroit is middle-of-the-pack, 15th on offense and 16th on defense, which has enabled the team to already rack up 21 victories after going 14-68 a year ago. Additionally, the Pistons will feel comfortable in opponent territory as their 14-6-1 ATS record on the road is the second-best in the league this season.

